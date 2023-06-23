Summer 2023, what do we know about the next WINDTRE offer

If the last canvass was extended until June 26, for thehe summer 2023 of WINDTRE several new features seem to be on the way.

A series of innovations should have a positive impact, of course, on various internal processes in the offer of the operator which – in addition to the telcos – is now also a protagonist in the world of gas and electricity services.

Let’s try to see what could happen.

If the conditional is mandatory, i WINDTRE Light&Gas services they should have a new portfolio from next month to facilitate tiring processes such as transfers as well as the offer itself perhaps with the reduction of some of the costs less digested by customers (fixed fee, etc.).

Mobile phone

WINDTRE’s cellular network continues to grow in the development of 5G and the offers should match. For example, starting from the MIA price list dedicated to already active customers which should reposition itself with a series of “5G included” offers.

Also for customers, the “second sim” offers, in short, the Family ones, should be even more attractive, also including 5G in this case.

Obviously WINDTRE’s 5G should also integrate all the current offers that provide for it, often based on age, with a new tariff … Super!

Landline and FWA

If 5G is growing for smartphones, the network with the FWA Outdoor 5G offer will also enjoy the benefits of greater coverage and ad hoc offers arriving for the summer.

The same fate, thanks to the new openings in the various municipalities, for the offer on the FTTH by Open Fiber network.

Share this article: