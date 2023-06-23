Air for Perez at Red Bull is getting thinner

For Red Bull driver Sergio Perez, things are currently not going according to plan. The Mexican had started the season strongly, winning the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, but has not made it onto the podium since Monaco.

According to Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko, Perez makes too many mistakes. A driver change during the season is no longer out of the question. A week before the home Grand Prix in Spielberg (July 2, 3 p.m., live on ORF1), the 33-year-old is under internal pressure from Australian test driver Daniel Ricciardo.

Driver change possible at Red Bull

“We will have Ricciardo in the car for three days after Silverstone during the tire test and then you can evaluate where Ricciardo really stands,” Marko told ORF. Grazer added: “His initial goal was two or three years, that would be more than he planned anyway, and you just have to keep options open for the successor.”

