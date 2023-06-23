Home » Nehammer received Bulgarian President in Vienna
News

Nehammer received Bulgarian President in Vienna

by admin
Nehammer received Bulgarian President in Vienna

The two agreed on the issue of migration. “Austria and Bulgaria share a strong partnership, especially in the joint fight against illegal migration, people smuggling and human trafficking,” Nehammer said in a statement after the meeting. Radev made a similar statement. At first they did not comment on the less harmonious topic of Schengen.Vienna. Before leaving for Austria, the Bulgarian President had told Bulgarian journalists that he expected progress on Bulgaria’s accession to Schengen at the meeting with Nehammer. According to the BTA news agency, Radev was quite optimistic that October 1st was a realistic date for joining the border-free Schengen area. Austria, together with the Netherlands, prevented Bulgaria’s entry into the Schengen, which was planned for the beginning of the year. So far there have been no signals that Austria is giving up its veto on the issue.

“Bulgaria and Austria will continue their joint efforts to combat illegal migration and, in the interest of the security of European citizens, will work to protect the EU’s external borders,” Radev said on Twitter after the meeting on Friday evening.

According to the Federal Chancellery, Nehammer thanked Bulgaria for the important steps that had already been taken in this area and referred to the EU pilot project for the implementation of asylum procedures at the external border. Once again, the Federal Chancellor declared that there was agreement that European asylum policy could not go on like this. Together they will work for more robust EU external border protection, faster returns and partnerships with third countries. The issue of migration should have a strong place at the coming European Council.

See also  Culture bonus, up to 1000 euros for those aged 18: Isee requirements and how to apply

The reason for Radew’s visit was the participation in the European Forum Wachau on Saturday at Nehammer’s invitation. The Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is also a guest at the event in Göttweig Abbey.

ePaper

Read e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

You may also like

Draft law: allow residents to participate in profits...

Tanganyika: a soldier killed and two others injured...

Combat leaves two dead in Balboa

Bundestag extends two Bundeswehr missions abroad – DW...

Gallery: Lääne County Land Protection Day was celebrated...

Automotive sector in Colombia experiences drop in used...

Refreshing tips for beautiful summer trips to Venlo

PNC and FGR execute capture operation against more...

Colonel Montaño, new commander of the Santa Marta...

New revision procedures at the BFH – NWB...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy