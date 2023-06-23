Nehammer received Bulgarian President in Vienna

The two agreed on the issue of migration. “Austria and Bulgaria share a strong partnership, especially in the joint fight against illegal migration, people smuggling and human trafficking,” Nehammer said in a statement after the meeting. Radev made a similar statement. At first they did not comment on the less harmonious topic of Schengen.Vienna. Before leaving for Austria, the Bulgarian President had told Bulgarian journalists that he expected progress on Bulgaria’s accession to Schengen at the meeting with Nehammer. According to the BTA news agency, Radev was quite optimistic that October 1st was a realistic date for joining the border-free Schengen area. Austria, together with the Netherlands, prevented Bulgaria’s entry into the Schengen, which was planned for the beginning of the year. So far there have been no signals that Austria is giving up its veto on the issue.

“Bulgaria and Austria will continue their joint efforts to combat illegal migration and, in the interest of the security of European citizens, will work to protect the EU’s external borders,” Radev said on Twitter after the meeting on Friday evening.

According to the Federal Chancellery, Nehammer thanked Bulgaria for the important steps that had already been taken in this area and referred to the EU pilot project for the implementation of asylum procedures at the external border. Once again, the Federal Chancellor declared that there was agreement that European asylum policy could not go on like this. Together they will work for more robust EU external border protection, faster returns and partnerships with third countries. The issue of migration should have a strong place at the coming European Council.

The reason for Radew’s visit was the participation in the European Forum Wachau on Saturday at Nehammer’s invitation. The Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is also a guest at the event in Göttweig Abbey.

