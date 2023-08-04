SUMMER EXODUS Approximately 140,000 motorway transits towards the south in the first weekend of departures – News

What has just ended was a weekend of intense traffic but without particular inconvenience on the over 32 thousand kilometers of road and motorway network managed by Anas, a company of the FS Italiane Group Infrastructure Pole.

The weekend, marked with a red dot, was characterized by short, medium and long-distance journeys, with sustained traffic in the direction of seaside and mountain resorts as well as leaving large urban centres.

The greatest traffic flows were recorded, in a southerly direction, along the main routes towards the holiday resorts or the Adriatic, Tyrrhenian and Ionian ridges and above all on the A2 Autostrada del Mediterraneo where the sensors at Salerno detected over 4000 vehicles per hour southbound in the afternoon of 28th and in the morning of 29th July with peaks of over 4500 vehicles at 6pm on Friday and 10am on Saturday.

Under 4000 vehicles per hour today morning. From 3pm on Friday 28 July until the afternoon of today 30 July a transit of about 140,000 vehicles was recorded in a southerly direction. Over the whole weekend, again on the A2, there was an average increase in transits at night compared to the previous weekends in July. Traffic has always been intense but regular from Salerno to Reggio Calabria and also at the exit of Villa San Giovanni where the wait for boarding has always been less than 60 minutes.

In the north, heavy traffic at international border crossings towards Slovenia and Croatia. In the crucial points of the road and motorway network, Anas personnel constantly monitored traffic to prevent any inconvenience.