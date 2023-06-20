Sunday 25 June Gulp Fumetti is coming to Giaveno

On Sunday 25 June 2023 in the Municipal Park, in Via Francesco Marchini in Giaveno, the sixth edition of Gulp Fumetti in Giaveno will take place, the Comics Fair organized by the Department of Culture of the City of Giaveno. To organize “Gulp Comics in Giaveno” is the now veteran Turin Cosplayer Martina Puglisi. This year the event will see an expansion of the fair area, with a sales and exhibition space characterized by a large market exhibition with dozens of exhibitors and an entertainment area that will offer an audience of all ages a rich proposal of shows and themed activities. Among the guests from the nerd world, there will be Alice Doyle (Elaya95), Italian-Irish voice actress, streamer and cosplayer, she voiced Freydis (Alicia Agneson) from the Vikings series as well as various characters from the TV series, Kills People, Lore and Nina. To remain on the subject of dubbing, the actor, dubber and director of the Italian dubbing will be present Luca Ghignone, he was the voice of Dodò (from 2007 to 2015) in The blue tree, Thirteen, Sekijiro Kan, All for One and Shin Nemoto in My Hero Academia, Don Kan’onji and Koganehiko in Bleach. Also known for having lent his voice to several characters in video games such as Sabal in Far Cry 4, Joseph Seed in Far Cry 5 and Far Cry New Dawn and Heisenberg in Resident Evil: Village. He worked on the Assassin’s Creed series voicing politician Georges Danton in Assassin’s Creed: Unity, the Norse god of justice, Tyr, and his reincarnation, Sigurd Styrbjornsson, in Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. The Gulp Fumetti in Giaveno will also be music and movement, two moments of the day will be dedicated to the theme songs of the cartoons with Karaoke by the kids of the PianetaB webradio radio program. At 14.30 and 17 with two mini concerts with Il Magico Mondo di Laura, (Laura Cotza and Alessandro Falco), you can sing the most beautiful cartoon theme songs. And when the passion for their idols and their k-pop songs drives a fan to identify with them, experiencing them on their own skin, until seeing them retrace and imitate their choreographies made up of acrobatic and intense steps, then Kpop Dance is born: the Turin Korea Connection (TKC) will entertain the festival audience. The public will also be able to immerse themselves in the stands dedicated to TV series with the guys from Doctor Who Italian Fan Club, and to video games with Daniela Valeri and her group from Tomb Raider Italia. Much space dedicated to drawing and illustration is hosted by the talented painter and illustrator Samanta Scuri with her Angle of Sam. The Staff of Mahō No Koi, the ideal community to meet other fans of the series and share their ideas, theories and discussions on the world of manga, will be present to introduce the project of their new comic. There will also be educational and social gaming stations as well as having a free space managed by Videogames Generation, where enthusiasts can entertain themselves in videogame stations “Arcade Shooter, with The House of the Dead, but also with the most famous music game ever which takes us back in time “Guitar Hero”. They won’t miss the gems to be discovered such as the special dedicated to Examu’s fighting games, the Japanese “beat” with anime characters! The traditional Cosplay Contest will not be missing, which will be presented by the legendary Fabio Aquilino, aka “Baumiao” or “FabioCosplay” and by the talented Diego Capuozzo, an excellent cosplayer since 2013. The performances of the Cosplayers will be judged by an exceptional jury made up of cosplayers Sara Siviero, Stefania La Mattina, Team Becilli and the very good voice actor Luca Ghignone. There will be numerous interviews on stage and small conferences with Fabio Jubei Valerio of Mondo Japan and the Nerd House Association.

