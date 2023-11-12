Sunday Morning in Gaza and Israel: The Latest Headlines and Updates

Massive protests, intense fighting near Gaza’s largest hospital, and growing calls for a ceasefire are some of the major developments in the ongoing conflict between Gaza and Israel.

Heavy fighting in the vicinity of Gaza’s largest hospital, Al-Shifa, has left it in a “catastrophic situation.” Doctors Without Borders (MSF) reported constant bombings have prevented evacuations, left life support systems without power, and trapped patients and staff inside. The hospital has been surrounded by Israeli forces in all four directions, according to the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry. Three newborns have died after the hospital was “out of service,” having fallen under heavy fighting in the area.

The Israeli military has denied firing on the northern Gaza medical center and rejected suggestions that the hospital is under siege. Israel stated it is in contact with hospital officials and has offered help with evacuations. However, the situation at the hospital remains dire, as independent journalists have reported that doctors are working by candlelight and resources, including food, are increasingly scarce.

In addition to the situation at Al-Shifa, the following headlines have emerged:

– Large pro-Palestinian rallies have taken place across Europe and the US, with tens of thousands marching in support of Palestine.

– Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected international calls for a ceasefire, vowing to continue Israel’s battle against Hamas with “all our strength, with all our power.”

– Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah vowed to maintain pressure on Israel, while continuing to clash with the Lebanese-Israeli border.

– The head of a UN agency has warned that Gaza’s population is being “suffocated” by continued bombing, with over 700,000 people seeking refuge in UN schools and shelters.

– Operations at the Rafah land crossing will resume for the departure of foreign passport holders on Sunday.

– Negotiations are ongoing to free more hostages held in Gaza since the Hamas attacks of October 7.

As the conflict continues, it is clear that the humanitarian situation is becoming increasingly dire, with civilians bearing the brunt of the violence.

