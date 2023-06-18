Super Cveta called out Anđela Đuričić | Entertainment

Super Cveta didn’t spare Anđela Đuričić, she lashed out fiercely on her Instagram.

Izvor: Instagram/supercveta/printscreen/Hype Tv/printscreen

The loudest among those who criticized the reality couple’s project is their former roommate from Super Cveta Cooperative, who was especially imaginative when it came to Anđela. Cveta did not spare Đuričić, and she did not lack imagination in the fierce remarks and name-calling she made on her Instagram.

“This is the biggest cringe and horror I’ve ever seen. Not everyone can be a host, why are you tripping?” wrote Super Cveta on Instagram, and then published a photo of herself imitating Angela and her pose.

Source: Instagram/supercveta/printscreen

At the end, she made a video in which she imitates Anđela, which caused an avalanche of comments.

“I experienced transference while watching this,” “this is a hit hahahah,” “I’m dying of laughter,” are just some of the comments.



See description

CALL CALLS ARE FALLING – THE ANGELS ARE ALL LAUGHING! A former member of the Co-op slammed Đuričićeva, the net is up: “This is TRANSFER BLAMA”

Hide description

Source: Instagram/andjelaadjuriciccBr. image: 5 1 / 5 Source: Instagram/andjelaadjuriciccNo. image: 5 2 / 5 Source: Kurir/Nemanja NikolićNo. image: 5 3 / 5 AD Source: Kurir/Nemanja NikolićNo. image: 5 4 / 5 Source: Kurir/Nemanja NikolićNo. image: 5 5 / 5

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

