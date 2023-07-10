SUPERTRUCK A growing 2023 for the dealer network linked to Prometeon Tire Group – Companies

2023 is growing for SuperTruck, a network of dealers that enjoys the partnership with Prometeon Tire Group.

In May there was great attention received at Transport Logistic, the Munich trade fair dedicated to fleets.

Now the first international convention has been held in Parma with resellers from various countries (Italy, Poland, Greece, United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Belgium) aimed at sharing Prometeon’s current and future strategies, news relating to the revolutionary 02 Series, new marketing activities to support the Prometeon brand and the network business, as well as the expansion of the SuperTruck project in Europe.

SuperTruck is a project born in 2016 in Italy, which had its springboard with the birth of the consortium in 2019, to which more than 34 dealers have joined today. In 2020 it debuted in Poland, later in Greece, Cyprus, United Kingdom, Spain and Portugal and is also developing in Germany and Switzerland.

But the first European SuperTruck convention, which offered participants an immersion in the world of Parma Calcio, of which Prometeon is a sponsor, and the excellence of the Emilia region, was also attended by guests from Belgium and Austria.

SuperTruck is a network of independent dealers highly specialized in the Truck & Bus sector. The professionalism, experience and passion that the network makes available to customers distinguish it. To resellers, SuperTruck offers a wide range of cutting-edge services and products, also thanks to the partnership with Prometeon Tire Group, which places its technological know-how at their disposal and supports them during their professional growth path.

Being a SuperTruck partner allows the Group to offer innovation, ideas and solutions to increasingly be a professional point of reference for fleets, as well as its complete portfolio, including the new 02 Series, and all dedicated services and activities , some exclusive to the network.

