Surovikin turned to Prigogine Info

General Sergei Surovikin is reportedly in prison for supporting Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.

There is no official information for now. Rumors about Surovikin’s arrest were previously published by military blogger Vladimir Romanov, who claims that the general was arrested on June 25, the day after the Wagner rebellion led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, and according to him, he is in Lefortovo remand prison.

Alexey Venediktov, former editor-in-chief of Echo of Moscow, also claims that Surovikin, who holds the highest general rank in the Russian army, has been arrested. “He did not get in touch with his family for three days,” says Venediktov. A Moscow Times source states that it is not entirely clear whether Surovikin was aware of Prigozhin’s rebellion. “He didn’t behave very submissively when he was given the task to read the text in front of the camera and he was too bold towards the management”the source states and adds that one gets the impression that “Surovikin is part of Prigozhin’s coalition”.

On June 24, the second day of the Wagner armed rebellion, Sergej Surovikin announced himself in a short video and called on the mercenaries to respect the will and order of President Vladimir Putin and return to their base.

At the beginning of the video, Surovikin, who is holding a rifle on his knee, says that he received an order from the top to address the members of Wagner. “Where are our troops? Our commanders? Our soldiers and volunteers? They are fighting the enemy to the death, suffering losses, but defending their positions. I am addressing the leaders of PMC Wagner. Together we have gone through a difficult journey, together we have fought, taken risks, lost, together we won… The same blood flows in our veins. I call you to stop. The enemy is only waiting for our internal political situation to deteriorate. We must not play into his hands at this difficult time for our country. It is not too late, we must do something, we must obey the will and order of the president elected by the people, and we will solve all problems peacefully. Stop the convoys and go back to the bases.” Surovikin said, among other things.

