survey on digital infrastructures for the sustainable growth of the country

The third was held on 25 May Stakeholder Forum Of INWITby title “DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE FOR THE SUSTAINABLE GROWTH OF THE COUNTRY”. During the meeting, the survey on digital infrastructures for the country’s sustainable growth, prepared for INWIT by the Piepoli Institute, was presented.

The survey finds that 91% Italians is aware of the value of digital infrastructures for the growth and sustainable development of the country. Furthermore, 87% associate digitization with the achievement of sustainability objectives e 89% perceive 5G technology as a great opportunity. Also according to the survey, for 50% of Italians the strengthening of digital infrastructures contributes to the reduction of the digital divide while for 46%, supports the digital transformation of the PA. More than 6 out of 10 Italians would also be willing to accept some inconvenience, in order to have a latest generation connection.

The event saw the participation of Sen. Alessio Butti, Undersecretary of State to the Presidency of the Council with responsibility for technological innovation and digital transition, and of Laura Cavatorta, Chairman of the INWIT Sustainability Committee and SNAM ESG Committee, diego galli, INWIT General Manager, Livio Gigliuto, Executive President of the Piepoli Institute, Simonetta Giordani, Secretary General of the Civita Association, Enrico Giovannini, ASVIS scientific director and was moderated by Michelangelo SuigoDirector of External Relations, Communication and Sustainability at INWIT.

“Digital infrastructures, at the center of today’s meeting, are an essential enabling factor for accelerating Italian digitization and achieving the ambitious goals we have set ourselves as a government. The inheritance received from the past, especially on the fixed network, requires us to change pace if we really want to win the challenge of the future and increase the country’s competitiveness. This is why we are working to have a wired country with fast connections even in the most peripheral areas, and to make a Public Administration an ally of citizens and businesses a reality. Increasingly streamlined, transparent and inclusive” – commented the Undersecretary in charge of Technological Innovation Alessio Butti -.

“As a neutral host, we build and manage shared, digital and secure wireless infrastructures, indispensable in the country’s digital transformation process, for a more sustainable society. The digital infrastructure, in our case the “Tower as a service”, is an ally of communities and territories, it is an integrated tool that generates value, as it determines and contributes to the development of opportunities and social inclusion” – he has declared Diego GalliGeneral Manager of INWIT.

“The devastating effects of the climate crisis and the increase in inequality require changes to our development model. A model that must return to stakeholder capitalism and profoundly change our conception of well-being, including fairness and respect for the environment – he recalled Enrico Giovannini, Scientific Director ASVIS-. All investments must combine, in a multidimensional way, a return in environmental, economic and social terms, in particular those for digital infrastructures, essential for building sustainable development and achieving the 17 Goals of the 2030 UN Agenda”.

“Inwit offers a significant contribution to sustainability through its own core business, creating digital infrastructures that enable the mutual connection between people, products, data and services, and therefore accelerating, among other things, social inclusion both in the areas once except in large urban agglomerations, in view of the evolution towards smart cities” – he said Laura Cavatorta, Chairman of the INWIT Sustainability Committee and SNAM ESG Committee.

Today cultural institutions, creative industries and museums can enjoy a range of innovative solutions developed by an ecosystem of young companies and startups, which by shortening the distances with current and potential audiences and declining new languages, especially embrace the younger generations younger – he has declared Simonetta Giordani, Secretary General of the Civita Association

“The Stakeholder Forum is a central appointment for us in the stakeholder engagement activity – he has declared Michelangelo SuigoDirector of External Relations, Communication and Sustainability at INWIT -. An opportunity to share strategies, objectives and results, in line with our positioning, an integral part of responsible and sustainable business management, through which INWIT intends to support the country’s digital and ecological transition”.