Susanna Schlein who is Elly's sister: her diplomatic career from Berlin to Athens,

Susanna Schlein who is Elly’s sister: her diplomatic career from Berlin to Athens,

If Elly Schlein has chosen the path of politics, the older sister Susanna Sylvia Schlein, 44, has embarked on a diplomatic career. First adviser to the Italian embassy in Athens, an intimidatory attack was carried out against her and her family: her car was destroyed after an explosion.

Born in Lugano, Switzerland, Susanna Sylvia Schlein after high school graduated in International Relations in Political Science at the University of Pavia in 2003, winning the prize for the best graduate of the year.

