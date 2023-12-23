Sustainability, Fastweb is still the top company in Italy and Europe for Standard Ethics

Outlook revised upwards to ‘Positive’

Fastweb still proves to be among the most sustainable companies in Italy and Europe according to Standard Ethics, the international ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) rating agency, which raised the company’s Outlook from “Stable” to “Positive” ” while the “EE” (Strong) sustainability rating remains confirmed and the expected long-term rating of “EE+” ​​(Very Strong) based on a positive medium and long-term vision.

The rating, based on the analysis and evaluation of corporate, environmental and social governance aspects, was assigned to Fastweb for having been able to develop sustainability governance inspired by the indications of the UN, the OECD and the European Union, with particular regard to environmental challenges, pursuing climate neutrality objectives aligned with international climate agreements and verified according to high standards.

The rating was also assigned on the basis of the advanced policies that the company has adopted on specific topics, such as generational differences, gender identity, multiculturalism, conflicts of interest, competition, taxation and work environment. Furthermore, the company Code of Ethics has also been updated in reference to technological evolution and the arrival of Artificial Intelligence and its possible impacts in the ESG field.

The confirmation of the rating received recognizes the solidity of the commitments carried out by Fastweb for the community and the environment through tangible investments and actions in line with the best international ESG indications. Furthermore, the positive evolution of the Outlook attests to the robustness of the company’s long-term sustainability strategies, consolidating Fastweb’s future prospects in the ESG field and contributing to the pursuit of the company’s ambitious goal of becoming Carbon Neutral by 2025.

Over the last year, Fastweb has strengthened its coverage of Governance issues by integrating a solid ESG Risk Management system and published the first Impact Report following its evolution into a Benefit company. The company has also strengthened its monitoring of Social Responsibility issues, adding the certification on Gender Equality according to the UNI/Pdr 125:2022 practice to the SA8000 ethical certification. Fastweb has consolidated its environmental objectives voluntarily, continuing its commitment to the fight against climate change and making concrete investments in renewable energy as well as special measures to improve the energy efficiency of the network and the circular economy. Particular attention was paid to the sustainability of its supply chain with the integration of an ESG supplier evaluation system and the inclusion of additional ESG risk parameters to progressively increase the culture of sustainability along the entire supply chain.

“Sustainability, transparency and attention to people are the foundations on which our organizational model is based, a development model where operational and core business choices are integrated with sustainability objectives to generate a positive impact for the community” he has declaredWalter Renna, CEO of Fastweb. “The recognition received from Standard Ethics demonstrates our tangible and long-term commitment to social and environmental sustainability, motivating us to work with greater determination to achieve the challenging goal of becoming Carbon Neutral by 2025”.

