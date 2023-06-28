Sweden, the ok to the burning of the Koran pushes away the entry into NATO. Türkiye: unacceptable vilification

Permission was granted after the organizer of the demonstration won a court appeal against the refusal to hold the event in front of the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm. Local media believe there may be unrest after the fire.

“The Vilnius summit on 11 and 12 July will be the first with Finland as a member. We are working to complete the accession of Sweden. I have convened another meeting of senior officials from Turkey, Sweden and Finland for July 6,” announced NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, underlining that it is time to “welcome Sweden as a full member of the Alliance”. The only thing missing for Sweden to join NATO is the ratifications of Turkey and Hungary. Ankara has not yet ratified because it accuses Stockholm of favoring the Kurdish terrorists present in the country.

“I condemn the despicable act committed in Sweden against the Koran, our holy book, on the first day of Eid-al-Adha”, the feast of sacrifice celebrated by Muslims all over the world. This was stated by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Twitter in reference to the Swedish authorities’ permission to demonstrate in front of a Stockholm mosque. “It is unacceptable to allow these actions under the pretext of freedom of expression, to tolerate such an atrocious act is to be complicit in it,” added Fidan.

“Those who seek to become our allies in NATO cannot tolerate or allow destructive behavior by Islamophobic and xenophobic terrorists,” said Fahrettin Altun, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s communications director. “Anyone who permits this criminal act is also an accomplice.”

Burn the Koran in front of the Stockholm mosque

