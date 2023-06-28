Accusations against Chiffi, Mourinho stopped 10 days from 1st matchday A – Football

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 28 – The national federal court has disqualified José Mourinho for 10 days starting from the first day of the next championship after the referral of the federal prosecution for the accusations against referee Chiffi. ANSA learns it. So the plea agreement has been skipped, with the Special One going to trial and that he will not be on the bench in the first few days of the new season. The Portuguese was also fined 50,000 euros. The Tfn imposed a fine of 50,000 euros on Roma, which had been referred for objective liability. (HANDLE).



