Víctor Morales from Huila prepared for the Central American Games with the National Team

The talented player from Huila, Víctor Julio Morales, is prepared with the Colombian Beach Soccer Team to play the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games that will take place in El Salvador.

This competition will serve as preparation for the FIFA World Cup to be held next year.

Under the technical direction of Santiago Alzate, the national team has worked intensively for a week, focusing on game systems and strengthening their group cohesion. The coach expressed his confidence in the performance of the group and his goal of obtaining a medal for the country.

The Colombian delegation will leave next Friday from Barranquilla to the headquarters of the games in San Salvador. The beach soccer matches will take place from July 2 to 7, and the players are eager to show off their talent and represent Colombia in the best possible way.

Among those summoned, the presence of Víctor Julio Morales, who currently plays for the Utrahuilca club, stands out. His ability and prowess on the field make him a key player for the national team, and his participation is expected to be instrumental in their quest for victory.

From the department of Huila, all eyes will be on Víctor Morales, who always surprises with his good game.

PLAYERS

ALEXANDER QUINTER LONDON – CD Guaviare B. S

ANDRES FELIPE RIVERA ARDILA – Atlético Santander

ANDRÉS RUEDA MANRIQUE – CD Antioquia Beach Soccer

EDUARDO LÓPEZ ESCALANTE – CD Antioquia Beach Soccer

EDWARD DAVID BONILLA – San Martin FC

EMANUEL LONDOÑO HENAO – CD Antioquia Beach Soccer

ESLEIDER DE JESUS ​​AVILA – Caribbean Sun

JULIO CÉSAR PANTOJA PABÓN – Caribbean Sun

JUAN FERNANDO OSSA RESTREPO – CD Antioquia Beach Soccer

KEVIN ANDREY CLAVIJO RUIZ – Club Alliance Tolima FC

RAFAEL DE JESÚS ACOSTA – Santa Marta Beach Soccer

SEBASTIAN DAVID HERNANDEZ – CD Guaviare B. S

VICTOR JULIO MORALES MANRIQUE – CD Utrahuilca

WILMAR EDUARDO DONADO – CD Antioquia Beach Soccer

WILSON CÓRDOBA COWBOY – CD Guaviare B.S

