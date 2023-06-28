Víctor Morales from Huila prepared for the Central American Games with the National Team

The talented player from Huila, Víctor Julio Morales, is prepared with the Colombian Beach Soccer Team to play the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games that will take place in El Salvador.
This competition will serve as preparation for the FIFA World Cup to be held next year.
Under the technical direction of Santiago Alzate, the national team has worked intensively for a week, focusing on game systems and strengthening their group cohesion. The coach expressed his confidence in the performance of the group and his goal of obtaining a medal for the country.
The Colombian delegation will leave next Friday from Barranquilla to the headquarters of the games in San Salvador. The beach soccer matches will take place from July 2 to 7, and the players are eager to show off their talent and represent Colombia in the best possible way.
Among those summoned, the presence of Víctor Julio Morales, who currently plays for the Utrahuilca club, stands out. His ability and prowess on the field make him a key player for the national team, and his participation is expected to be instrumental in their quest for victory.
From the department of Huila, all eyes will be on Víctor Morales, who always surprises with his good game.
PLAYERS
ALEXANDER QUINTER LONDON – CD Guaviare B. S
ANDRES FELIPE RIVERA ARDILA – Atlético Santander
ANDRÉS RUEDA MANRIQUE – CD Antioquia Beach Soccer
EDUARDO LÓPEZ ESCALANTE – CD Antioquia Beach Soccer
EDWARD DAVID BONILLA – San Martin FC
EMANUEL LONDOÑO HENAO – CD Antioquia Beach Soccer
ESLEIDER DE JESUS AVILA – Caribbean Sun
JULIO CÉSAR PANTOJA PABÓN – Caribbean Sun
JUAN FERNANDO OSSA RESTREPO – CD Antioquia Beach Soccer
KEVIN ANDREY CLAVIJO RUIZ – Club Alliance Tolima FC
RAFAEL DE JESÚS ACOSTA – Santa Marta Beach Soccer
SEBASTIAN DAVID HERNANDEZ – CD Guaviare B. S
VICTOR JULIO MORALES MANRIQUE – CD Utrahuilca
WILMAR EDUARDO DONADO – CD Antioquia Beach Soccer
WILSON CÓRDOBA COWBOY – CD Guaviare B.S