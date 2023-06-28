Gašpar’s and Fico’s statements about threatening the president brought to mind the Mazurek case. However, they are not criminal

“I’m not surprised at them, those pensioners. In what they observe, what is provided to them, what they experience in stores, with food prices, what is happening with the rule of law, with energies, they react as they react. They need to loosen the valve and name things a little vulgar,” said former police chief and number nine on Smer’s candidate Tibor Gašpar on Tuesday.

He was reacting to the news about the arrest of a man suspected of making dangerous threats to President Zuzana Čaputová and ex-Minister of Defense Jaroslav Naď (Democrats). This is an elderly man from Dunajská Lužná.

The chairman of Smer, Robert Fico, was somewhat more reserved in front of the journalists than Gašpar. First, he condemned the “violent vocabulary towards constitutional officials”. As he explained, he himself experienced similar attacks. But immediately he told Čaputova that she should have been prepared for similar criticism.

“After all, she had to count on the fact that she is going to a position where if she does not take care of the people, does not fight for them, she will be the subject of criticism,” stated Fico. “What did she expect, that she would be carried in her arms, hosanna, that we would all wait for her in the streets and throw flowers at her feet?” he asked.

The former prime minister also spoke about the fact that Čaputová came to the office unprepared and that she ran away from the fight.

They found bullets and a gun

The man from Dunajská Lužná, who was detained on Tuesday, is a former hunter. They found him during a house search

This article is exclusive content for Denník N subscribers.

Are you a subscriber? Log in

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

