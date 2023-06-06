Home » Unions convened on June 20 for meeting with Schillaci – Sanità
Health

Unions convened on June 20 for meeting with Schillaci – Sanità

by admin
Unions convened on June 20 for meeting with Schillaci – Sanità

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 06 – The unions were summoned by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, on Tuesday 20 June, at 11.30, for a meeting on health and in particular to “set up the work” on the issues of the National Health Fund, of public and private healthcare contracts, of hospital-to-territory integration and Pnrr report.

This is learned from union sources. The summons is addressed to the CGIL, CISL, UIL, Confsal and Ugl and follows the meeting of May 30 at Palazzo Chigi, with which the government started specific tables with the ministries. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

news text-center”>


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy