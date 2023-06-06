Unions convened on June 20 for meeting with Schillaci – Sanità

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 06 – The unions were summoned by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, on Tuesday 20 June, at 11.30, for a meeting on health and in particular to “set up the work” on the issues of the National Health Fund, of public and private healthcare contracts, of hospital-to-territory integration and Pnrr report.



This is learned from union sources. The summons is addressed to the CGIL, CISL, UIL, Confsal and Ugl and follows the meeting of May 30 at Palazzo Chigi, with which the government started specific tables with the ministries. (HANDLE).

