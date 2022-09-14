Swedish Social Democratic Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has resigned. You did it live on TV shortly before the success of the right-wing coalition in the national elections in Sweden. As reported by the Swedish media, the right, already in the lead in recent days, was confirmed with 49.6% of the votes as the first deployment.

However, the current Prime Minister Andersson has announced that he wants to remain at the helm of the party.

The right wins the majority of seats

The alliance formed by the Moderates, the Swedish Democrats, the Christian Democrats and the Liberals won 176 seats, against the 173 of the center-left coalition.

Meanwhile, Jimmie Akesson, leader of the Swedish Democrats, a far-right party, is celebrating, who has said that his party will be “a constructive and driving force” for the reconstruction of security in Sweden.

The announcement of his resignation

Swedish Prime Minister Andersson, representative of the left and leader of the Social Democrats, after acknowledging the defeat in the elections, declared that she will resign tomorrow, September 15. “Tomorrow I will resign as prime minister and the responsibility for continuing the government-building process will pass to the president and parliament,” Andersson said. “When there is a new government, I will lead the opposition Social Democratic party.”