A very special world edition starts in the breathtaking equestrian scenery just outside Rome. At the start 26 teams and 89 riders. Seven passes for Paris 2024 are up for grabs. Tomorrow and Friday dressage, Saturday cross country, Sunday closing with show jumping
The 2022 World Cup has started, a special edition that will unfold until Sunday in a breathtaking setting, that of the Pratoni del Vivaro, just outside Rome, with an Olympic flavor. Yesterday the veterinary inspection and the draw of the order of entry of the participating teams. The five horses of the Azzurri have brilliantly passed the first inspection and from tomorrow they will enter the field for the first dressage test, which will continue on Friday. On Saturday the cross country test and Sunday the show jumping event. Italy will enter the race as thirteenth. The head of the Azzurri team, Katherine Ferguson Lucheschi, has chosen the entry order of the Italian riders: Arianna Schivo on Quefira de L’Ormeau, followed in order by Marco Cappai on Uter, Susanna Bordone on Imperial van de Holtakkers and finally Giovanni Ugolotti riding Duke of Champions. Evelina Bertoli riding Fidjy des Melezes will take part in the world championship race as an individual.
The greats at the start
Very important World Championship, because the first seven teams of the final classification of the race will obtain a pass for the next Olympic Games in Paris 2024. Yesterday 89 horses out of 90 passed the veterinary inspection. The stop to the Mexican Daniela Moguel brought down to 26 nations competing in the team test. Among the great expectations for world gold the big favorite is the German Michael Jung. He will have to contend with the British Laura Collett, the reigning Olympic champion, the German Julia Krajewski, the British Oliver Townend and Rosalind Canter and the American Tamra Smith.
