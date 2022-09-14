The 2022 World Cup has started, a special edition that will unfold until Sunday in a breathtaking setting, that of the Pratoni del Vivaro, just outside Rome, with an Olympic flavor. Yesterday the veterinary inspection and the draw of the order of entry of the participating teams. The five horses of the Azzurri have brilliantly passed the first inspection and from tomorrow they will enter the field for the first dressage test, which will continue on Friday. On Saturday the cross country test and Sunday the show jumping event. Italy will enter the race as thirteenth. The head of the Azzurri team, Katherine Ferguson Lucheschi, has chosen the entry order of the Italian riders: Arianna Schivo on Quefira de L’Ormeau, followed in order by Marco Cappai on Uter, Susanna Bordone on Imperial van de Holtakkers and finally Giovanni Ugolotti riding Duke of Champions. Evelina Bertoli riding Fidjy des Melezes will take part in the world championship race as an individual.