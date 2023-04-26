Swedish research rocket accidentally crashes into Norway sparks rare row

Accidental crash of Swedish research rocket into Norway sparks rare row

Reference news network reported on April 26According to Reuters, after the Swedish Space Research Center launched a research rocket on April 24, the rocket deviated from the planned orbit and crashed into the border country of Norway.

According to reports, the Swedish Space Research Center issued a statement saying that after the rocket was launched from the Eslunge Space Center, it performed a zero-gravity experiment at an altitude of 250 kilometers, and then crashed 15 kilometers into Norway due to a malfunction.

After the fall accident, Philip Olsson, director of communications at the Swedish Space Research Center, said that they notified the main relevant units, including the Swedish and Norwegian governments, according to routine practice.

However, a spokesman for the Norwegian foreign ministry said authorities had not yet received formal notification from Swedish authorities about the incident, stressing that “any unauthorized activity on the Norwegian side of the border is taken very seriously”.

In the event of any border violations, those responsible should immediately notify relevant Norwegian authorities, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the correct channels, the spokesperson said.

According to reports, no one was injured in the accident. “The rocket landed in a mountainous area at an altitude of 1,000 meters, 10 kilometers from the nearest settlement,” Olsson said.

It is not yet clear what caused the rocket’s failure, and the Swedish Space Research Center said recovery operations were underway.

In this regard, a Norwegian spokesman stated that any salvage operations in the country require prior consent.

