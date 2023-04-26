Swedish research rocket malfunctions and crashes into Norway — News — Web of Science



Swedish research rocket malfunctions and crashes into Norway



BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) According to Reuters, after the Swedish Aerospace Corporation launched a research rocket on the 24th, the rocket malfunctioned and deviated from the established orbit and fell into the border country of Norway.

According to reports, the Swedish Space Corporation (SSC) issued a statement saying that after the rocket was launched from the Esrange Space Center, it performed a zero-gravity experiment at an altitude of 250 kilometers, and then crashed 15 kilometers into Norway due to a malfunction.

After the accident, Philip Olsen, director of SSC communications, said, “The rocket landed in a mountainous area at an altitude of 1,000 meters, 10 kilometers from the nearest settlement.” Olsen also said that they notified Sweden and The main relevant units such as the Norwegian government.

However, a spokesman for the Norwegian foreign ministry said authorities had not yet been formally notified of the incident, stressing that “any unauthorized activity on the Norwegian side of the border is taken very seriously”.

According to reports, no one was injured in the accident. It is not yet clear what caused the rocket’s failure, and the SSC said recovery operations were underway.

In this regard, a Norwegian spokesman stated that any recycling operations in the country require prior consent.

The Norwegian Civil Aviation Authority has yet to respond.

