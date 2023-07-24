Swimming, World heats results (24/7): Thomas Ceccon saves himself in the 100m backstroke, Quadarella medalist in the 1500m freestyle

The curtain fell on the second day of batteries at the Marine Messe in Fukuoka (Japan), headquarters of Lane swimming world championships 2023. A day-2 in which Italy was able to count on a large number of athletes qualified for the following roundswhich bodes well in view of what will happen in the afternoon from 13.00 Italian.

In the women’s 100m backstroke Margaret Panzierawho has been away from competitions for a long time, still found the energy to go for the semifinal with the 13th time of 1:00.40, overall in which the duelists Regan Smith (58.47) e Kaylee McKeown (58.90) dominated the scene. He risked a lot Thomas Ceccon in the men’s 100m backstroke, a distance in which he is reigning world and European champion, as well as world record holder (51.60). Swimming too much under the pace, Ceccon narrowly saved himself, given the 14th time trial of 53.84. Strange batteries, with the elimination of the Greek Apostolos Christou (54.01) and the American Hunter Armstrong (53.94) last of the qualifiers. China featured with Xu Jiayu (52.87).

In the heat of the 100 breaststroke women the Lithuanian Ruta Meylutite that of London 2012 is back and his 1:04.67 was impressive, with 29.99 at 50 metres. In all of this, good Lisa Angiolini and Martina Carraro, respectively sixth in 1:06.28 and eleventh in 1:06.63. We will meet them again in the semifinals. In the penultimate act there will also be Marco DeTullio in the 200m freestyle: the Apulian got his ticket for this round, signing the 13th time of 1:46.69 in the ranking commanded by the American Luke Hobson (1:45.69). The best responded to the call, primarily the reigning world champion, David Popovich, third overall in 1:45.86. Nothing to do for Stephen DiCola (24° in 1:47.27).

Upon completion of all, Simona Quadarella he got the pass for tomorrow’s Final of the 1500m freestyle and his chances of hitting a medal are there. The Roman, in fact, signed the second time trial of the heats (15:55.05), behind the unattainable Katie Ledecky (15:41.22). The blue will have to beware of the Australian Lani Pallister (15:58.11), from the Chinese Li Bingjie (15:58.81) and from German Isabel Gose (15:59.87).

Photo: LaPresse

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

