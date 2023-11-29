Swisscom, record for the best Swiss network

Swisscom wins the connect mobile network test with the highest score ever assigned by the specialized magazine and the measurement institute umlaut in their international network tests.

This result demonstrates that the rete mobile Swisscom, in addition to being the best in Switzerland, it offers the Swiss operator’s customers a mobile telephony experience unrivaled even on the international scene.

This year, Swisscom was awarded all relevant network and service tests.

Con 981 points out of a maximum of 1000, Swisscom wins this year’s connect mobile network test, leaving behind all other operators not only in Switzerland, but also in the rest of the world.

For the Swiss company the test ended with “excellent” rating the best overall, and first place in all categories. «I am very proud of our 14th victory, moreover with such an impressive result. This is all thanks to our enormous investments in infrastructure and the strong customer orientation of our employees», he declares Gerd Niehage, CTIO of Swisscom. Six test parameters also became more rigorous, the Swisscom network achieved excellent results, improving by 11 points compared to last year.

In its mobile network test, connect evaluated the categories Voice Telephony, Mobile Data Transfer and Crowdsourcing. As the magazine writes, «Swisscom achieves victory in the test in Switzerland with the rating “excellent”, which is only rarely awarded, and even with the highest score ever achieved in one of our network tests. Swisscom’s 5G is also the best overall. An impressive result!»

Swisscom’s network and service set the standards

In addition to the mobile network, Swisscom’s fixed network was also the best in numerous tests this year. Then add the service channels, which were judged “excellent”: the app, the shops and even the hotline in fact obtained the best scores in the respective connect tests. In short, Swisscom’s service and network dictate standards of excellence. Together with its partner Ericsson, Swisscom is continuously expanding its network to continue offering the best quality to its customers.

With a network coverage of 79% on 5G+ and speeds of up to 2 Gbit/s, the performance of Swisscom’s mobile network ensures the best cellular communication in Switzerland. But as well as being fast, the network is also sustainable: the entire Swisscom network has been powered by 100% renewable energy for over 10 years.

