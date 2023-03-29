The Ordinary General Meeting approves a dividend of CHF 22 per share

At the General Assembly of Swisscom SAheld yesterday at theIndoor stadium in Zurigo, the shareholders accepted all the requests of the Board of Directors. The Shareholders’ Meeting gave discharge to the members of the Board of Directors and Group Management for the financial year 2022.

The 25th Ordinary General Meeting of Swisscom AG took place yesterday at the Hallenstadion in Zurich. 1,170 shareholders took part, equal to 74.93 percent of those entitled to vote. At the end of March 2023, there were around 75,300 registered Swisscom shareholders.

Swisscom convinces with solid figures and successful products

Michael Rechsteiner, Chairman of the Board of Directors, is satisfied with the 2022 financial year: «In the private customer segment, we managed to stabilize telecommunications revenue after years and even started to grow again in the second half of the year. It’s an excellent result. And that’s not all, the propensity of our customers to change operator has also decreased. Customers therefore appreciate our attractive products, especially the blue subscriptions, our support and our outstanding infrastructure. We also record good results in the commercial customer segment and with Fastweb in Italy thanks to our cloud and security solutions”.

Accepted all requests from the Board of Directors

The shareholders approved the annual report, the consolidated financial statements and the financial statements 2022 as well as the proposal of the Board of Directors to set an ordinary dividend of CHF 22 gross per share as last year. On 3 April 2023, shareholders will be paid a net dividend of CHF 14.30 per share after deduction of 35 percent federal withholding tax.

The Shareholders’ Meeting discharged the members of the Board of Directors and Executive Management for the financial year 2022. In the context of an advisory vote, the Shareholders’ Meeting took a favorable note of the remuneration report.

Monique Bourquin and Fritz Zurbrügg new members of the Board of Directors

As announced, Barbara Frei waived a re-election. On behalf of Swisscom, the Board of Directors thanks Barbara Frei for her valuable commitment.

Monique Bourquin was elected new member of the Board of Directors. Monique Bourquin worked at Unilever for 14 years, during which time she assumed the responsibility of sales and CEO of Unilever Switzerland, as well as eventually holding the position of finance manager of Unilever DA-CH. You grew up in France, after graduating from the University of St. Gallen you began your professional career at PwC Switzerland, and then held various marketing and sales functions at Knorr, Rivella and Mövenpick. Since 2013 Monique Bourquin has put her extensive experience in the consumer goods sector to good use, with a focus on brand management, sales and finances including on the Boards of Directors of Emmi SA, Kambly SA, Weleda SA and W. Kündig & Cie. AG, as well as directing, as president, the Swiss Union of Promarca branded articles.

At the Annual General Meeting, the one-year term of office of the other members of the Board of Directors expired. All members of the Board of Directors, the chairman and members of the Compensation Committee were re-elected individually by the General Assembly for terms of one year.

The representative of the Confederation Renzo Simoni has left the Board of Directors. His successor in the post of state representative will be Fritz Zurbrügg, appointed by the Federal Council on 17 March 2023 for a mandate that will expire at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of 2023. Thanks to his professional experience, Fritz Zurbrügg is well prepared to best represent public interests on the Swisscom Board of Directors. Fritz Zurbrügg was a member of the Executive Board of the Swiss National Bank between 2011 and July 2022, having held the role of Vice President since 2015. Previously he held various positions in the Federal Finance Administration, most recently as Director. Fritz Zurbrügg studied economics at the University of Bern and holds a doctorate in economics.

The General Meeting also increased the total remuneration of Group Management for 2023, approved the total remuneration of the Board of Directors and Group Management for 2024, re-elected the independent representative and the auditors for one year and revised the Statute.

