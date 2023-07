In order not to miss anything, the man who, about twenty years agochanged the face of tennisbecoming the most acclaimed champion in history, is building a villa on the shores of Lake Zurich which, more than a residence, looks like a real small town.

Federer Town, as we could call it, comprises six buildings and is being built on an area of ​​18,000 square meters in Rapperswil-Jonaa tourist resort of 26,000 inhabitants, lying on Lake Zurich.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook