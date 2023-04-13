Home World Synod: Working papers for October session begin – Vatican News Vatican
Panelists from five continents reflect during a week of meetings to draft documents for the work of the first part of the 16th Ordinary Session of the Synod of Bishops.

(Vatican News Network) A group of experts from five continents met at the Secretariat of the Synod from April 12 to 19 to assess and distinguish the progress of the continental phase of the Synod and the 7 final documents of the Continental Conference, with the purpose of introspection , to accompany the subsequent drafting of the “Working Documents”. This Working Paper will be used for the work of the first part of the 16th Ordinary Session of the Synod of Bishops, which will be held from 4 to 29 October this year.

The panelists present at this meeting have all participated in the Synod process in various capacities. After prayers and an introduction to the meeting, the participants shared extensively about the general process of the continental phases and the experience of the seven continental phases of the Synod. This is followed by a discussion of the concluding document received by the Synod Secretariat, the fruit of the common discernment of the People of God, which will be analyzed in detail by the participants, highlighting issues and priorities to be deepened in the October session.

Each day of the week’s session is reserved for the Eucharist and for individual and corporate prayer. The meeting will be held behind closed doors and will be followed by a press conference on April 20. More relevant news will be announced directly by the Holy See Press Office.

The panel of experts present at the meeting included: Card Mario Grech, Card Jean-Claude Hollerich, Mgr Luis Marin de San Martín, Sister Nathalie Becquart, Mgr Timothy Costelloe, Mgr Lucio Andrice Muandula, Mgr Daniel Flores, Mgr Piero Coda, Fr Giacomo Costa, Sister Shizue Hirota and others.

