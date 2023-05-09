Syria’s return to the Arab League is a slap in the face to the war dead

It is a slap in the face, aimed at the faces of all those who have lost or are still looking for a loved one, the readmission of Syria into the Arab League, after more than twelve years of suspension. Also pushing for his reinstatement are the (former) friends of the Syrian people, as they have loved to define themselves in recent years. First of all Saudi Arabia, easily accused of financing ISIS and then, today, instead finding itself on the side of the Syrian dictator Bashar Al Assad.

Reintegration into the Arab assembly is only the first phase of a normalization that tomorrow will see democratic countries bowing to the dictator of Damascus in the name of the usual problems with which all dictatorships leverage in the perennial blackmail with which they keep themselves alive: immigration – which dictatorships can control; drug trafficking – Syria has become the main exporter of captagon; financing of terrorist groups – for years Middle Eastern terrorism has been other-directed by men in suits.

But before the normalization of relations also takes place with us, the modern West and which protects human rights on command, it is good to remember that the interruption of all our official relations with Syria took place in May 2012, after the Houla massacre , Neighbor Homs, where entire families were torn apart. And where only one child was saved, showing his face to the world and witnessing, with his eyes, the horror that the Syrian regime perpetrated against dozens of people in that remote city.

European politics, let alone Italian politics, is pressing to re-establish relations with Damascus to undermine, at least in the Middle East, part of the Russian axis. “Amnesty for everything, in the name of breaking the alliance with Moscow” they seem to be shouting from the European chancelleries. But that day, the day when Assad’s impunity will be proclaimed, will be like having conceded to Hitler that he simply did a justifiable mistake with the Holocaust. And shame on everyone.