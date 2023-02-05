T.INK – ILLUSTRATION AND COMICS FESTIVAL

On 25 and 26 March 2023, the second edition of

“T.Ink – Festival of illustration and comics”, an event dedicated to the fantastic world of the Ninth Art

which aims to promote the art of drawing and the works of both professionals and emerging from the

sector.

Here is what you will find at T.Ink Festival:

ARTISTS & ILLUSTRATORS CARTOONISTS AND CREATIVES

PUBLISHING HOUSES MARKET EXHIBITION

ORIGINAL BOARDS AND PRINTS SKETCH AND COMICS

LIVE PAINTING VISUAL PERFORMANCE ART

EDITORIAL PRESENTATIONS WORKSHOPS & WORKSHOPS

TALK & CONFERENCE STREET ART LIVE

…AND MANY OTHER BEAUTIFUL COLORFUL THINGS!

THE POSTER

From the pencils of Andrea Maccarini comes the official poster of T.INK – Festival edition 2023. Tim and Tammy leave the magical atmosphere of the ink forest to throw themselves into the full action aboard their “tractor-bots”! Armed with markers and inks, they will fight boredom and dullness with strokes of color and creativity!

LOCATION

The Orsi Agricultural Machinery Museum is housed in a part of those same sheds that were the workshops

of the company, in via Emilia. The exhibition area covers an area of ​​1800 m2, plus 500 m2. between offices, reception, documentation center, warehouse and technical services, ready to host more art, drawings and color!

