T-Mobile has confirmed that he has suffered a new hack that he has compromised the information of 37 million customers. The US cellular operator said it became aware of the operation on Jan. 5, but believes the data theft began as early as late November. Apparently, the hackers managed to steal the information by passing through an API. The leak was closed within 24 hours of discovery. The stolen data are of these types:

Billing Addresses.

Nomi.

Email addresses.

Phone numbers.

Date of birth.

T-Mobile subscription plan information.

T-Mobile Account/Contract Numbers.

The company confirms that the criminals did not steal payment information, social security numbers, ID cards and similar documents, or passwords.