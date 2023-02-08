T-Mobile has confirmed that he has suffered a new hack that he has compromised the information of 37 million customers. The US cellular operator said it became aware of the operation on Jan. 5, but believes the data theft began as early as late November. Apparently, the hackers managed to steal the information by passing through an API. The leak was closed within 24 hours of discovery. The stolen data are of these types:
- Billing Addresses.
- Nomi.
- Email addresses.
- Phone numbers.
- Date of birth.
- T-Mobile subscription plan information.
- T-Mobile Account/Contract Numbers.
The company confirms that the criminals did not steal payment information, social security numbers, ID cards and similar documents, or passwords.
The investigation into the incident is still ongoing, but it has already been confirmed to investors that significant costs are expected. There FCCaccording to Wall Street Journalhas also decided to open an investigation on its behalf, because it is not the first case of attack on the operator.
In fact, it has been just about a year and a half since the last cybersecurity incident. As of August 2021, the operator had suffered theft of:
- sensitive and personal data of 7.8 million customers with T-Mobile postpaid contract
- record 40 million ex and potential customers
- personal data of 850,000 prepaid customers
- data of some customers with currently inactive prepaid accounts