Home Business Ardian acquires a stake in Theradial group present in France and Italy
Business

Ardian acquires a stake in Theradial group present in France and Italy

by admin
Ardian acquires a stake in Theradial group present in France and Italy

Ardian, a globally operating private investment house, has acquired a stake in Théradial, a leading French dialysis operator targeting high value-added segments in three main divisions: medical devices, pharmaceuticals and healthcare software.

Over the past five years, Théradial has strengthened its position, notably by increasing market share thanks to its medical device offering, the launch of its dedicated pharmaceutical division and the acquisition of Thema Group in 2019.

Alongside the management team, the Ardian Growth team will support Théradial in a new phase of growth, based on four main objectives: maintain a strong positioning in the original areas of expertise; continue to strengthen the medicinal solutions business; accelerate the development of the nutritional offer; increase the market penetration of the Digital division.

See also  Overhanging balcony that is leaking, what to do if the owner does not intervene?

You may also like

Hong Kong stock market closes: Hang Seng Index...

Africa: Belt and Road, China’s investments in the...

Salvini: “The atmosphere is very positive. We win...

Mps pays the redundancies of 2022: the bank...

Pristina’s resistance to the EU plan, but the...

Powell’s speech eased market interest rate hike concerns,...

Listen to TV, Sanremo 2023 prime time triumph...

The market has a long atmosphere to pre-cool...

Kawasaki ZX-4R, what the little Ninja looks like

EU stocks rise after Powell. In Milan oil...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy