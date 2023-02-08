Ardian, a globally operating private investment house, has acquired a stake in Théradial, a leading French dialysis operator targeting high value-added segments in three main divisions: medical devices, pharmaceuticals and healthcare software.

Over the past five years, Théradial has strengthened its position, notably by increasing market share thanks to its medical device offering, the launch of its dedicated pharmaceutical division and the acquisition of Thema Group in 2019.

Alongside the management team, the Ardian Growth team will support Théradial in a new phase of growth, based on four main objectives: maintain a strong positioning in the original areas of expertise; continue to strengthen the medicinal solutions business; accelerate the development of the nutritional offer; increase the market penetration of the Digital division.