[The Epoch Times, January 13, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Song Shunche from New Taipei City, Taiwan) The Lunar New Year is approaching, and Taipower’s Taipei City Office will hold a “Jade Rabbit Greeting the Spring and Sending Spring Festival couplets” activity in the business hall on the morning of January 13. Invite Wang Wenhai, Jiang Liulang, Hu Qiongzhu and other famous calligraphers to write Spring Festival couplets and give them to people in line. They can improvise auspicious words on the spot and get customized Spring Festival couplets. A business promotion booth was also set up at the site to publicize Taipower’s 112-year implementation of the new off-peak electricity price, and guide the public to download the Taipower APP to bind an electric number or apply for an electronic bill. Participants can get exquisite gifts.

The event was jointly opened by Zhang Jianchuan, the director, Song Lianxing, the general manager of the third branch of Taipower Labor Union, Li Chunlin, the head of the school, Weng Xinli, the head of Sanli, Chen Yi, the executive director of the Taipei Sun Charity Foundation, and three famous calligraphers. In the prelude, write down the New Year’s greetings “New Year’s Lucky Rabbit Exhibition” to welcome the Golden Year of the Rabbit. In addition, Lu Liangcheng, a student of the Sun Charity Foundation, was specially invited to play the electronic piano on the spot, adding a lively and happy atmosphere to the event. On behalf of Taipower’s Taipei City Office, Director Zhang presented the Foundation with condolences to express his concern.

The First Social Welfare Foundation was specially present to participate in the grand event, expressing its gratitude to Taipower for its charitable deeds for the Ever-Ai Development Center at the beginning of the month, and Taipower colleagues for their enthusiastic purchase of 238 boxes of love masks produced by the foundation.

Zhang Jianchuan, director of the department, said that Taipower’s North District Office held the Spring Festival couplets sending event for the first time to promote traditional Chinese culture and present Taipower’s New Year blessings.

This event is especially combined with public welfare and good neighborliness, and supports the employment of people with disabilities by buying love and giving love and colleagues buying love masks. A business promotion booth was also set up at the site to publicize the new peak off-peak electricity price implemented since 112 in response to the substantial increase in photovoltaics. Use electricity during off-peak hours to reduce electricity bills and contribute to energy conservation.

