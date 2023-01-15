The reporter learned from Shanghai Customs that on January 13, Sinopharm Holdings Co., Ltd. held a launch ceremony for the new coronavirus treatment drug Monogravir Capsules in China at the distribution center in Shanghai Waigaoqiao Free Trade Zone. The first batch of the drug totaled 15.5 tons. After being inspected and released by the Shanghai Waigaoqiao Free Trade Zone Customs, the import customs clearance procedures were completed in the afternoon of the same day, and the drug was released in the domestic market in time.





On December 29, 2022, the State Food and Drug Administration conducted emergency review and approval in accordance with the relevant provisions of the “Drug Administration Law” and in accordance with the special approval procedures for drugs, and conditionally approved the import registration of Merck’s new coronavirus treatment drug, Monoravir Capsules.





According to information from Sinopharm Holdings, after the first batch of monogravir capsules successfully passed the import process, the company will continue to import such new coronavirus treatment drugs in batches according to market demand in the future, and go all out to supply medical supplies Assure.