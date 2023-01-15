Home News The new crown drug monogravir completed the first batch of import customs clearance, a total of 15.5 tons-News-Shunwang News
News

The new crown drug monogravir completed the first batch of import customs clearance, a total of 15.5 tons-News-Shunwang News

by admin
The new crown drug monogravir completed the first batch of import customs clearance, a total of 15.5 tons-News-Shunwang News

The reporter learned from Shanghai Customs that on January 13, Sinopharm Holdings Co., Ltd. held a launch ceremony for the new coronavirus treatment drug Monogravir Capsules in China at the distribution center in Shanghai Waigaoqiao Free Trade Zone. The first batch of the drug totaled 15.5 tons. After being inspected and released by the Shanghai Waigaoqiao Free Trade Zone Customs, the import customs clearance procedures were completed in the afternoon of the same day, and the drug was released in the domestic market in time.


On December 29, 2022, the State Food and Drug Administration conducted emergency review and approval in accordance with the relevant provisions of the “Drug Administration Law” and in accordance with the special approval procedures for drugs, and conditionally approved the import registration of Merck’s new coronavirus treatment drug, Monoravir Capsules.


The new crown drug monogravir completed the first batch of import customs clearance, a total of 15.5 tons

According to information from Sinopharm Holdings, after the first batch of monogravir capsules successfully passed the import process, the company will continue to import such new coronavirus treatment drugs in batches according to market demand in the future, and go all out to supply medical supplies Assure.

See also  The war of microchips between the US and Russia

You may also like

[News Highlights]900 million people infected in China?The peak...

A foreigner jail who would have raped his...

The injury that will leave David Ospina out...

A scandal broke out with a female official...

Perspective. Police Horses… in good retirement use

Quibdoseño in European volleyball

10,000 pesos coin has left millions of transactions

Temporary air connectivity measures in Valle, Cauca and...

The First Session of the 14th Provincial People’s...

DNP holds the Public Hearing of the Multiannual...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy