Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council: Saddened and sorry for the death of “Tuantuan” The giant panda is a “national treasure” worthy of being cherished by people on both sides

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-11-20 10:28

The Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council released a message Some media asked that “Tuantuan”, a giant panda gifted to Taiwan by the mainland, passed away unfortunately. What is your response to this?

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said in response to the inquiryThe mainland’s Giant Panda Conservation and Research Center received a notification from the Taipei Zoo today that the giant panda “Tuantuan” stopped beating at 1:48 p.m. We feel sad and sorry for the death of “Tuantuan”. Compatriots on both sides of the strait were very concerned after the giant panda “Tuantuan” fell ill. The Giant Panda Conservation and Research Center established an expert group to maintain online communication with the Taipei Zoo, and was invited to send two experts to Taiwan to assist in the diagnosis, treatment and nursing work. We thank the professional teams from both sides of the Taiwan Strait, the Taipei Zoo, and all relevant parties for their efforts in saving Tuantuan, and hope that relevant parties on both sides of the Taiwan Strait will continue to communicate and cooperate in the protection of giant pandas.

14 years ago, giant pandas “Tuantuan” and “Yuanyuan” went to Taiwan to settle down, which is an important symbol of the peaceful development of cross-strait relations. Over the years, they have brought countless joys and good memories to Taiwan compatriots. Today, many people on both sides of the strait express their condolences and memories of “Tuantuan” in different ways. As a “national treasure”, giant pandas deserve to be cherished by compatriots on both sides of the strait. People on both sides of the strait have a bond of hearts and positive interactions, which should be cherished and maintained together.