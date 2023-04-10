Home World Taiwan, Beijing spokesman: “Independence and peace on the island are mutually exclusive”
World

Taiwan, Beijing spokesman: “Independence and peace on the island are mutually exclusive”

by admin
Taiwan, Beijing spokesman: “Independence and peace on the island are mutually exclusive”

The Chinese warns that “the independence and peace of Taiwan” are “mutually exclusive” scenarios. Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in the daily briefing that the “joint sword-sharpening exercises” of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, which started on Saturday and should end today aiming to “surround the island”, are “a severe warning to the secessionist forces of Taiwan and their collusion with external forces”, as well as “actions necessary to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity”. Beijing considers Taipei an “inalienable” part of its territory.

Previous Article

“Kiev is running out of air defense ammunition”: the confirmation of the US. “Zelensky changed military plans because of top secret documents”

See also  Iraq, explosion in a Baghdad market: at least 28 victims and 35 injured

You may also like

What Serbs think about tattoos | Magazine

Taiwan, China-US tension rises. Beijing: “Independence and peace...

the video with the child who forced the...

Neapolitan pizza is good for health, here is...

In Northern Ireland the ‘Troubles’ never quite ended

Chinese human rights lawyers Xu Zhiyong and Ding...

Spy Hunt: Americans are looking for the source...

Open Fabio, the fiber hero: Open Fiber meets...

She poured poison in her coffee and claims...

Newborn left in the Cradle for Life at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy