The Chinese warns that “the independence and peace of Taiwan” are “mutually exclusive” scenarios. Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in the daily briefing that the “joint sword-sharpening exercises” of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, which started on Saturday and should end today aiming to “surround the island”, are “a severe warning to the secessionist forces of Taiwan and their collusion with external forces”, as well as “actions necessary to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity”. Beijing considers Taipei an “inalienable” part of its territory.