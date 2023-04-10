Home Business CS takeover – merger expert on the new UBS: “The risk is very high” – News
Business

CS takeover – merger expert on the new UBS: “The risk is very high” – News

by admin
CS takeover – merger expert on the new UBS: “The risk is very high” – News
Contents

Making one out of two big banks is extremely challenging, says Marius Fuchs. It will be a year-long process.

For UBS and Credit Suisse to merge into one, efforts will be needed in many areas. In an interview, fusion expert Marius Fuchs says which phases are imminent and where the pitfalls lie.

Marius Fuchs

Lecturer at the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts


Open the person box
Close the person box

Marius Fuchs is a lecturer at the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts. At the Institute for Financial Services IFZ, he deals with corporate crises and turnaround management, among other things.

SRF: How long will the takeover process take?

Marius Fuchs: Such a process is never complete. Restructuring is actually normal – it’s about improving or at least maintaining the competitiveness of companies. Here we have a very extraordinary case of two big banks that were forced into marriage over a weekend and now have to find each other. Accordingly, we will see: There will be different phases and it will take many years.

What phases is UBS facing?

The first phase will be a cost reduction phase. There will be many layoffs. In a second phase, the various products, areas and also the different IT systems in the stores will be brought together. And in a third phase, you try to bring the whole thing together internally and externally in the market. Perhaps the Credit Suisse brand will slowly disappear and in a few years it will no longer be present at all.

Maybe the top cracks aren’t the ones you want to build on.

In terms of staff, a gigantic restructuring is imminent. On the one hand, the company wants to get rid of staff, on the other hand, it doesn’t want to lose the top decision-makers. How can it manage this balancing act?

See also  2022 oil and gas market year-end inventory: Russia-Uzbekistan conflict has far-reaching impact, the United States becomes the biggest winner Provider Financial Associated Press

The question is: are the top cracks really the ones you want to build on? Maybe it’s the younger ones or people in certain niches that you absolutely need. If you look five or ten years ahead, there has to be a bank where you have a sense of togetherness and loyalty to your employer – a bank where you feel comfortable.

How does UBS have to bring the different corporate cultures together?

Bringing two cultures together is always difficult. We have different management styles. A UBS is managed more hierarchically. At Credit Suisse you could do even more. Now that wasn’t very successful. Accordingly, the questions now are: Does a new culture have to emerge and what would it look like? It should be noted that UBS is in the lead.

Where is the greatest synergy potential?

We have two banks that have a similar structure and similar products. There are two people or two teams for everything. One example is payment transactions. We still have a high degree of automation there, which is continuing to grow. Another example is product development, where you can handle a lot more volume with a good team. But there are also areas that will grow. The IT sector in particular – a bank is largely an IT company. There will be great demand there, and many things will have to be newly integrated or newly developed.

The rate that such a process fails is between 50 and 70 percent.

How big is the risk that the takeover process will fail?

The rate that such a process fails – measured in terms of value destruction – is between 50 and 70 percent. This is historically known from such large companies. The risks are high. But you have to define what failure means. There must be no failure in the event that UBS stumbles. Every effort will be made to prevent this.

See also  Preview ECB: tomorrow the meeting, a change of policy unlikely but focus on communication

The interview was conducted by Marco Schnurrenberger.

You may also like

Sardinia, Irap payment suspended for tourist accommodation companies

Next Thermomix, please – will the Nexaro NR...

Migrants, 1200 on two boats rescued by the...

The total net profit of 24 listed banks...

Civil Servant Pension: How to Calculate it

Easter, picnic and trip out of town for...

Next Yacht, the “Rolls Royce of the sea”...

Russia is becoming China’s “resource colony”, according to...

rRenzi to the Reformist and Romeo fires to...

Forbes Ranking: These are the seven youngest billionaires...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy