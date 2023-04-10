Monday April 10, 2023, 4:26 pm



Last updated Monday, April 10, 2023, 4:26 p.m

LAHORE: Tehreek-e-Insaf Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry says that if the federal government does not follow the decision of the Supreme Court and does not provide funds today, then the Prime Minister and members of the cabinet will be disqualified for five years.

On the social networking website Twitter, he said that under the constitution, funds for elections are provided directly from the treasury.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the Parliament has constitutionally separated itself from this process and this process is called (Direct Charge on Consolidated funds), in this regard only the approval of the federal cabinet is required.