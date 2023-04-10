Home News If the decision of the Supreme Court is not followed, the Prime Minister and the Cabinet will be disqualified, Fawad Chaudhry
News

If the decision of the Supreme Court is not followed, the Prime Minister and the Cabinet will be disqualified, Fawad Chaudhry

by admin
If the decision of the Supreme Court is not followed, the Prime Minister and the Cabinet will be disqualified, Fawad Chaudhry

File photo

Monday April 10, 2023, 4:26 pm


Last updated Monday, April 10, 2023, 4:26 p.m

LAHORE: Tehreek-e-Insaf Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry says that if the federal government does not follow the decision of the Supreme Court and does not provide funds today, then the Prime Minister and members of the cabinet will be disqualified for five years.

On the social networking website Twitter, he said that under the constitution, funds for elections are provided directly from the treasury.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the Parliament has constitutionally separated itself from this process and this process is called (Direct Charge on Consolidated funds), in this regard only the approval of the federal cabinet is required.

See also

All four judges have violated Article 209. File photo

All four judges should be removed from office, all four judges have been guilty of misconduct, petitioner

See also  thrilling!The monitoring team and the northern moving elephant group pass by only 5 meters | Fire Brigade | Yunnan Province_Sina News

You may also like

Tennis: Monte Carlo; n.11 Norrie yields to Argentine...

They impose prison for accused of killing a...

In Valledupar they will hold a national day...

At Easter 1,378 calls to 112 in Fvg,...

Chimborazo Sports Federation awarded recognition to former Ecuadorian...

Drugstore ‘With a Humanitarian Heart’ – El Diario

Sichuan Province Study and Implement Xi Jinping’s New...

Madonna statue in danger of falling during procession...

A common agenda is the path for the...

Petro proposes that Pacho Galán’s joint be the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy