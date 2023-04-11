Home World Taiwan, President Tsai: “Irresponsible behavior from China”. 26 military jets and 9 Chinese warships detected
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has criticized China for “irresponsible” behavior over the three-day war games that resulted in the island being encircled, according to simulations involving simulated attacks on targets strategic. “As president, I represent my country to the world,” Tsai wrote on Monday Facebook. Visits abroad, including stops in the US, “are not new and are what people expect. However, China is using military maneuvers to bring about instability in Taiwan and in the area and it is not a responsible attitude of a regional power”.

Meanwhile, Taiwan’s defense ministry reported that it had detected up to 11 local time (5 in Italy) a total of 26 military jets and nine Chinese warships around the island, the day after the end of the three-year war games large-scale days decided in response to the Los Angeles meeting between Taipei President Tsai Ing-wen and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. China “has sent military aircraft that have crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait from north, central and south,” the ministry said in a statement.

