Milan-Naples where to see it: Sky? Channel 5? Prime Videos? Champions on TV and streaming

Milan-Naples where to see it: Sky? Channel 5? Prime Videos? Champions on TV and streaming

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Davide Calabria (photo Lapresse)

Milan-Naples TV and streaming: where to see it

Big night Champions League at San Siro with the first leg of the quarter-finals Milan-Naples scheduled for Wednesday 12 April at 21. Ten days from 0-4 at the Maradona Stadium (with Brahim Diaz and Rafael Leao Martians, Kvarastkhelia subdued, report cards here) the two teams face off again in a double challenge uncertain and without favourites. Access to the semi-finals against Inter or Benfica is up for grabs. Where to see Milan-Naples (TV and streaming): the news on the match at the Meazza.

Milan-Naples tv: Channel 5? Sky?

Milan-Naples live on TV clear up Channel 5? Nothing to do for this round, the broadcast of the match from the channel is not foreseen Mediaset. Neither in pay up Infinity o Sky Sport.

Milan-Naples on Prime Video on TV and streaming

Milan-Naples live and exclusively on Amazon Prime Video: to watch the Champions League match on TV you need to download the Prime Video app on a compatible smart TV or on PlayStation and XBox consoles. Obviously you can also see it live streaming.

Milan-Naples commentators

The commentary of the quarter-finals of the Champions League between Milan and Napoli will be told by Sandro Piccinini with technical commentary by Massimo Ambrosini are Amazon Prime Video.

Milan-Naples probable formations

Brahim Diaz, Giroud and Leao they are back in the starting lineup after the turnover against Empoli (when they entered the game in progress) in Milan. Ballot in defense for Pioli with Thiaw slightly favored on kjaer. Ballots in Naples Mario Rui Olivera e Lozano-Politano, recovery anxiety Osimhen will recover, Raspadori he could be a centre-forward.

MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Calabria, Thiaw, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Krunic, Tonali; Brahim Diaz, Bennacer, Leao; Giroud. All. Pioli.

NAPLES (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Kim, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Raspadori, Kvaratskhelia. All. Spalletti.

