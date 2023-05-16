Tamara Đurić live for the first time after new plastic surgeries | Fun

Tamara Đurić appeared for the first time live in the show after the latest aesthetic interventions she had on her face.

After returning to Serbia, Tamara announced herself on social networks, showing that she is “not the same woman” who traveled abroad for surgery, and her followers did not like the change. Now the starlet, after the five most recent interventions on her face, as the media reported, appeared for the first time live in front of the cameras. Tamara pointed out that she was told she was a “freak”, but that she was satisfied with her appearance.

“For now I’m satisfied! Do you see what I did? They say I’m a freak and look like an avatar. I haven’t changed my gender, so let’s talk about this for so long. I just tightened my face a little. Years go by, time, commitment problems, the tone of the face drops and then I raise it a little, go back a few years,” she said in the “Amidji Show” show.

When asked if there is a limit when it comes to plastic surgery, she answered – “There is. I still look like I used to look, but I can’t look like I am at 25, that’s not natural. In general, the limit is lost in everything, but plastic surgery is a form of addiction. Women, you better not move, if you don’t have to“, she said and added:

“My only vice is that, if I can call it that. Everything that is beautiful is fine. It happens that women lose their compass and turn ugly, and what is ugly is not beautiful. There is also the fact that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. In my humble opinion, I did not exaggerate and this is a knap“.

Tamara appeared in the studio in a dress that highlighted her new, larger silicones, and this is what her face looks like live:

