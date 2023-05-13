Tanks, howitzers, anti-aircraft systems. Germany welcomes Zelensky with 2.7 billion military aid

BERLIN – For the first time since the start of the Russian invasion, Volodymyr Zelensky arrives in Germany tomorrow. The Ukrainian president will be received with full honors by the head of state Frank Walter Steinmeier and the chancellor Olaf Scholz. In the afternoon he is expected on the opposite side of the country, in Aachen, where he will be awarded the prestigious Charlemagne prize, awarded in the past to personalities who have distinguished themselves for their Europeanism and their civil commitment such as Pope Francis, Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron or the Belarusian dissident Svetlana Tychanovskaya.