Home » Tanks, howitzers, anti-aircraft systems. Germany welcomes Zelensky with 2.7 billion military aid
World

Tanks, howitzers, anti-aircraft systems. Germany welcomes Zelensky with 2.7 billion military aid

by admin
Tanks, howitzers, anti-aircraft systems. Germany welcomes Zelensky with 2.7 billion military aid

BERLIN – For the first time since the start of the Russian invasion, Volodymyr Zelensky arrives in Germany tomorrow. The Ukrainian president will be received with full honors by the head of state Frank Walter Steinmeier and the chancellor Olaf Scholz. In the afternoon he is expected on the opposite side of the country, in Aachen, where he will be awarded the prestigious Charlemagne prize, awarded in the past to personalities who have distinguished themselves for their Europeanism and their civil commitment such as Pope Francis, Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron or the Belarusian dissident Svetlana Tychanovskaya.

See also  The match between Novak Djokovic and Tomas Mahac | Sport

You may also like

Zukorlić’s wife Belkisa Crnovršanin enjoys the sea |...

Milka Džikić paid the money for Partizan’s tax...

«Welcome president, it is an honor to have...

Is it appropriate to sell ice cream just...

The Swiss village at risk of a huge...

Monza-Naples, Spalletti live: my future? The company –...

The story of Argenis Giménez: a former patient,...

Morocco, Italian pensioner stabbed to death, three suspects...

RE-READ LIVE – Spalletti: “The future will be...

Pretenders preview “Let The Sun Come In” from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy