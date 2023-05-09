Tarens Kinsey in the Red Star jersey sent his support to Serbia | Sport

The American basketball player, one of the best foreigners who performed in Serbia, cares about this country and on the other side of the world!

Izvor: Instagram/tk_kinsey/Screenshot

Former basketball player Tarens Kinzi (39), a former player of Partizan and Crvena zvezda, posted an unusual video on his Instagram profile in which he is seen walking through the streets of an American city he rides a bicycle in a red and white jersey. While next to him is a column of cyclists who are having a good time, Kinzi attracted the most attention with his styling, which received many comments in the Serbian media.

The American, who was a favorite on both sides of Topčiderski Hill in Belgrade, explained why he decided to appear in Zvezda’s jersey at this event. The move he made shows that Serbia and the Serbian people have not forgottenas well as being well informed on the other side of the world about the tragedies that have befallen this country in a very short period of time.

“I wore the Red Star basketball jersey to show love and support to the entire Serbian community. Last week in Serbia, a 14-year-old boy wounded a teacher and killed a guard and eight children at a school in Belgrade, Serbia. The very next day, shooting in a town near Belgrade, the shooter killed eight and wounded 13 people while driving. I pray for strength, comfort and peace for all the families around the world who are affected by these senseless shootings,” wrote Tarens Kinsey, who once wore the jersey of Zvezda and Partizan.

Tarence Kinsey was born in Tampa, a city in Florida, and after high school in his hometown and college in South Carolina, he made it to the NBA. Back in 2006, he was not selected in the draft, but soon signed a contract with Memphis. An episode in Fenerbahce followed, then appearances for Cleveland, then again Fenerbahce, Efes, Pesaro and Malaga, and then a part of the career that basketball fans in Serbia remember well.

He wore the Partizan jersey in the 2013/14 season and it was one of the best years of his career. After playing for Nizhny Novgorod and Trabzon, he returned to Belgrade, where he is played the second part of the 2015/16 season for Red Star. He also played for Hapoel from Jerusalem, Breogan, Dijon and Orlandina, but the period spent in Serbia is most often remembered in statements and published on social networks.