Taylor Swift sang with an open wound | Entertainment

The popular singer Taylor Swift fell backstage during the performance and injured herself, but like a true professional she returned to the audience and finished the concert.

Izvor: YouTube/The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Pop star Taylor Swift found herself in the spotlight when it was announced that she had broken up with her longtime boyfriend, British actor Joe Alvin, not long after it was alleged that they had gotten engaged in the utmost secrecy. Now videos from her performance where she had an accident have flooded the social network.

The American singer is currently on the Eras Tour and a few days ago she performed in Houston, and at that concert she had a small accident, which did not go unnoticed by her most loyal fans. Swift sang a good part of the concert with a huge open wound on her left palm.

The fans saw it immediately and several shots are spreading on social networks, where a large bloody wound on her hand is clearly visible, and fans even made a compilation of shots showing how Taylor tried to “patch” the wound with bandages and plasters, but she was not successful at all.In the end, the singer herself spoke up and explained how the accident happened.

“For those asking how I got a cut on my arm, I’m fine and it was all my fault. I tripped over the hem of my dress and fell in the darkness behind the stage as I ran to change. All of this is related to Mercury retrograde. Don’t worry about me, I’m fine,” Taylor wrote.

a timeline of bandage-gate, let’s she deserves so much praise for this she literally did the entire rep set with an open wound I love her too much cr: @/x.taylorswift.x13 on tiktokpic.twitter.com/xU157jol6K — L (Taylor’s version) (@TSgoldenrush)April 24, 2023

Numerous users of social networks praised her for her professionalism – “Taylor is a true professional”, “The wound she received looks quite painful, but she still did a great concert”, “It’s nice of her to explain what happened”, are just a few from comments.

Taylor hurted her hand during the Eras Tour in Houston, TX#taylorswiftpic.twitter.com/grc4sQhDI1 — Taylor Swift Updates (@tswiftupdating)April 24, 2023

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!