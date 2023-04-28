Inter and Nike present the new Nerazzurri version of the Air Max 97 – Sport Marketing News

Inter and Nike are once again an exceptional partnership, testimony of style, elegance and lifestyle in perfect harmony with the city of Milan. The two brands announced today the exclusive Nike Air Max 97 in INTER colors, the most loved Air Max model in Italy and considered globally representative by Milanese subcultures.

The values ​​of style and elegance that distinguish Milan are thus once again embodied and elevated by the Inter brand, which increasingly establishes itself as a cultural as well as a sporting icon, representing the style of the Milanese capital beyond the world of sport. The Nike Air Max 97 in the Nerazzurri colors is in fact positioned as an iconic product for both football fans and the new generation of fashion enthusiasts at an international level, at the intersection between football and lifestyle.

The iconic nature of the model is further enhanced by a series of photographs involving First Team players Nicolò Barella, Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez and Inter Women Flaminia Simonetti, Marta Pandini and Chiara Robustellini. The images were created inspired by the style in vogue between the 90s and 2000s, both from the point of view of the outfits and the analog photographic treatment.

Starting from 2 May, the retail version will be available in the Aw Lab stores, while a limited collector’s “Friends&Family” version in just 200 pairs with dedicated packaging, the Inter crest embroidered on the tongue and internal personalisation, will be donated to the ambassador roster of the two brands.