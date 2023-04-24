Home » Teacher from Niš sentenced to 3 years in prison | Info
The educator of the Children’s Cultural Center in Niš, Vladimir P. (65), was sentenced to three years in prison for illicit sexual acts against a five-year-old girl.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

The teacher of the Children’s Cultural Center in Niš, Vladimir P. (65), was sentenced by the Basic Court in Niš to three years in prison for illicit sexual acts against a five-year-old girl who attended this institution.. This verdict was confirmed by the High Court in Niš.

The High Court in Niš also confirmed the ban on all occupations related to working with minors for a period of 10 years. This measure will be calculated from the day the verdict becomes final, with the fact that the time spent in detention is not included in the duration of the measure.

Recall, the teacher was arrested at the beginning of December 2021 on suspicion of kissing the girl, touching her and touching himself on the genitals with her hand. The girl told her parents what happened and thanks to that the case was discovered.

Experts from the Center for Social Work interviewed the girl. An investigation was launched, after which Vladimir P. was accused of illicit sexual acts for an extended period of time, abusing the position of a teacher over a child, whose parents brought him to this renowned city institution for one of the sections.

Vladimir P. worked at DKC in Niš for 35 years. He worked as a teacher for ten years. He was entrusted with a group of 29 children. During the proceedings before the Basic Court in Niš, the teacher completely denied guilt, but both at the first trial and at the repeated one, he was found guilty and sentenced to three years in prison and a ban on working with children for 10 years.

