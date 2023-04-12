Home World TELEPASS / Together with Verra Mobility to extend electronic toll collection to NBT – Mobility vehicles
World

TELEPASS / Together with Verra Mobility to extend electronic toll collection to NBT – Mobility vehicles

by admin
TELEPASS / Together with Verra Mobility to extend electronic toll collection to NBT – Mobility vehicles

Verra Mobility Corporation, a provider of smart mobility technology solutions, including automated toll management solutions, has signed a partnership with Telepass, a leading Italian company in integrated mobility, to jointly provide toll payment services in Italy. Thanks to this agreement, Verra Mobility will expand its presence in Europe, with the possibility of providing toll payment solutions for short-term rental cars on the Italian road network with toll transit.

Short-term car rental and shared mobility companies operating in Italy will be able to offer customers an interoperable toll payment program that will work interchangeably between Italy, Spain, France and Portugal. Without Verra Mobility solutions, car and rental vehicle customers are expected to wait in toll lanes, paying in cash or by credit card, and car rental companies risk fines if drivers fail to pay in barrier-free toll points. Verra Mobility’s service allows for electronic toll payment and offers a smoother travel experience when traveling across borders.

Thanks to this partnership, car rental companies will be able to offer a convenient service suited to the needs of their customers; in addition, companies will be able to easily allocate toll costs to the drivers responsible for the administrative burden, while Verra Mobility will manage accounts, customer billing and in-vehicle devices.


See also  Houston, police investigate security barriers at the concert. An injured person reports rapper Scott

You may also like

The director paid full wages to workers on...

Britney Griner book about Russian prison | Sport

Tour of Sicily and new pavement, the limitations...

South Korea expresses strong protest against Dokdo’s sovereignty...

Off to work in the underpass of via...

Roma-Udinese / Mourinho without two players: the coach...

Saint Francis comics – World and Mission

How to reduce frown lines exercises | Magazine

News Udinese – Mystery Matheus Martins / The...

Massive fire in Ohio at a warehouse that...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy