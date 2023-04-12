Verra Mobility Corporation, a provider of smart mobility technology solutions, including automated toll management solutions, has signed a partnership with Telepass, a leading Italian company in integrated mobility, to jointly provide toll payment services in Italy. Thanks to this agreement, Verra Mobility will expand its presence in Europe, with the possibility of providing toll payment solutions for short-term rental cars on the Italian road network with toll transit.

Short-term car rental and shared mobility companies operating in Italy will be able to offer customers an interoperable toll payment program that will work interchangeably between Italy, Spain, France and Portugal. Without Verra Mobility solutions, car and rental vehicle customers are expected to wait in toll lanes, paying in cash or by credit card, and car rental companies risk fines if drivers fail to pay in barrier-free toll points. Verra Mobility’s service allows for electronic toll payment and offers a smoother travel experience when traveling across borders.

Thanks to this partnership, car rental companies will be able to offer a convenient service suited to the needs of their customers; in addition, companies will be able to easily allocate toll costs to the drivers responsible for the administrative burden, while Verra Mobility will manage accounts, customer billing and in-vehicle devices.