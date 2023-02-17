Home World “Tell Putin to negotiate”, the Italian request to the Beijing envoy
World

“Tell Putin to negotiate”, the Italian request to the Beijing envoy

by admin
“Tell Putin to negotiate”, the Italian request to the Beijing envoy

ROMA – An attempt to push Beijing to make a clear commitment on the war in Ukraine by favoring the conditions for a “just peace”. The request to rebalance commercial relations and our conditions of access to the Chinese market, especially as regards the agri-food sector. And then the hope of the resumption of bilateral dialogues in the context of a relaunch of the EU-China relationship, expressing satisfaction for the restart of those on human rights.

See also  Video | Voice of the Greater Bay Area: Live up to the motherland and live up to the times to create a better future for the Chinese nation_Shandong.com_Shandong.com

You may also like

Israeli governmental map of West Bank erases Palestinian...

Tesla recalls over 360 thousand cars: self-driving software...

Qatargate, Eva Kaili and Antonio Panzeri remain in...

Pope’s letter to Turkey earthquake victims: I am...

Robin Schulz and Mahmut Orhan at the Sea...

the cases of Belarus, Kazakhstan and Ukraine –...

Inter-Udinese | Sottil: “We must have courage without...

Focus on data centers, these digital data storage...

Tawankut’s delicacy gathered the whole village! Because of...

The Opening of the Muan Security Meeting: Russia...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy