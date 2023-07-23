Temporary Suspension of Car Traffic on Crimean Bridge after Attack Sparks Tensions between Russia and Ukraine

Title: Temporary Suspension of Car Traffic on Crimean Bridge Amid Rising Tensions between Russia and Ukraine

Subtitle: Ukrainian President warns against “hostile” Crimean Bridge; Recent attack stokes diplomatic tensions

The official Telegram channel responsible for reporting on the situation at the Crimean Bridge has confirmed a temporary suspension of car traffic. Drivers and passengers present on the bridge or in the control area have been urged to remain calm and comply with the instructions of law enforcement.

The Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, has previously raised concerns about the Crimean Bridge, referring to it as a “hostile” infrastructure that violates international law. He has underlined the need to “neutralize” it. Zelensky’s statements have further escalated tensions, provoking a strong response from the head of International Affairs of the Russian Duma, Leonid Slutski. Slutski argued that Zelensky’s remarks imply responsibility for “international terrorism.”

The recent attack on the Crimean Bridge involved two Ukrainian marine drones and was described by Russian President Vladimir Putin as an act of terrorism. In response, Putin has vowed that Russia will take action. Consequently, the Russian military has carried out bombing raids on Ukrainian port terminals on the Black Sea, resulting in the destruction of several cargoes of grain bound for export.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time the Crimean Bridge has been targeted. In October 2022, a truck loaded with explosives detonated on the bridge, claiming five lives and triggering a series of Russian aerial bombardments against energy infrastructure in Ukraine. In the most recent attack, a couple from Russia’s Belgorod region lost their lives while their 14-year-old daughter sustained injuries.

The Crimean Bridge, an impressive structure spanning 19 kilometers, was inaugurated in May 2018. It accommodates both automobile traffic and railway transport.

The situation remains delicate, with authorities staying vigilant against the possibility of further violent acts. Tensions between Russia and Ukraine persist, with the international community closely monitoring developments in the region.

