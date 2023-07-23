The Extreme Heatwave in Arizona Causes Unprecedented Third-Degree Burns on Pavement

Heat Wave in Arizona Causes Third-Degree Burns on Pavement

The scorching heat wave that has engulfed Arizona and other southwestern states has resulted in alarming cases of third-degree burns, according to Dr. Kevin Foster from the Arizona Burn Center. In an interview with National Public Radio (NPR), Dr. Foster revealed that there has been a significant increase in people suffering severe burns from falling on hot pavement.

Throughout the month of July, temperatures in Arizona soared, consistently exceeding 110º F, as this extreme heat wave battered the southern United States. The capital city, Phoenix, endured an unprecedented 21 consecutive days with temperatures above 110º F, amplifying the impact of climate change and the El Niño phenomenon.

The lack of cloud cover combined with the extreme temperatures turned Phoenix into a literal “air fryer,” even caused homes to become unbearably hot, according to Jonathan Bean, co-director of the Institute for Energy Solutions at the University of Arizona. The use of air conditioning became an urgent necessity in order to combat the oppressive heat.

Surprisingly, it wasn’t just the outdoor conditions posing a risk; asphalt also became a hazard. Dr. Foster explained that pavement, concrete, and sidewalks in Phoenix, when exposed to direct sunlight on a scorching afternoon, can reach temperatures as high as 170º F or even 180º F. Within a fraction of a second, these blistering surfaces can cause severe burns. This season has seen an “abnormal” number of patients seeking treatment for such burns, Dr. Foster added.

This issue is not confined to Arizona alone. Christopher Malcolm, an Air Force veteran, shared his own harrowing experience with NBC News, describing how he suffered severe burns after sitting on a sidewalk while waiting for a bus in Las Vegas, Nevada. His blue jeans were burnt due to the extreme heat, and he required surgery.

Evan Mallen from the Georgia Institute of Technology‘s Urban Climate Laboratory highlighted the immense danger of the desert heat in the southern states. The scorching pavement can cause significant harm to those exposed to it, especially if they remain lying down, sitting, or walking barefoot. Dr. Foster emphasized that direct exposure to temperatures above 110º F can even lead to heatstroke, causing damage to the central nervous system, liver, and kidneys. Such conditions can be life-threatening and challenging to treat.

To prevent such injuries, specialists advise wearing protective clothing, avoiding direct exposure to the sun, and using hats for protection. It is crucial to stay hydrated, seek shade, and prefer air-conditioned environments whenever possible.

Although Arizona’s residents are accustomed to extreme heat, Dr. Foster warned that visitors often underestimate the intensity of the climate. The heat can feel deceptively tolerable at first, leading to the rapid onset of heat-related effects.

As the heat wave continues to claim lives, with over 100 migrants dying from high temperatures at the border, it is essential for everyone to remain vigilant and take the necessary precautions to protect themselves from the relentless heat.

