Casablanca is preparing to create dozens of public toilets in parks and the coast

The Casablanca Community is expected to ratify, during its extraordinary session next week, an agreement related to the creation of 60 public toilets.

The economic capital clearly suffers from a lack of public toilets. This makes the citizens and visitors of the city find it difficult to relieve themselves, especially those who suffer from chronic diseases.

According to the agreement concluded with the local development company “Casablanca Environment”, the group is studying the creation of public toilets in different regions, especially those related to the squares and spaces that the Casablanca frequents.

According to the draft agreement, public toilets will be established at the level of the Arab League Park, May 16 Square, Hassan II Park, Ain Diab Corniche, the Velodrome Park, Murdoch Park, and the Globe.

According to the same source, the group will work to exploit the facades of these toilets in order to display advertisements that generate sums of money added to its budget.

The creation of these toilets comes at a time when the group had worked, through the Casablanca Development Company, to construct a hundred public toilets worth 60 million centimes, or about six billion centimes.

The group has also allocated about 1.4 billion centimeters for the construction of a number of sanitary facilities and toilets at the level of the 16 districts of the urban group.

It is worth noting that the residents and visitors of Casablanca, especially in the city center and a number of neighborhoods, suffer greatly from the absence of toilets, as they are forced to enter cafes in order to relieve themselves; This is something that is being objected by the owners, as these spaces often do not allow anyone other than their customers to use their toilets.