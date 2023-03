Police teams captured a dangerous San Miguel gang member in the last few hours, who has a long criminal record. This is José Santos Gómez Lara, alias Peste, from the MS13. This dangerous terrorist has a record since 2012 for aggravated homicide. “His days of committing crimes in San […]

